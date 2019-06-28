Turkey’s Karpowership: floating power plants seek anchor clients

DRC appointments to Gécamines and the SNCC still blocked
The appointments of Albert Yuma as head of DRC's state-owned mining company Gécamines and Gabriel Kyungu Wa Kumwanza as head of the SNCC, announced two weeks ago, are still not effective.
By Julien Wagner, in Lisbon
Posted on Friday, 28 June 2019 11:44
Currently supplying electricity to six African countries, Istanbul-based company Karpowership is shaking up the power sector on the continent, and trying to add Morocco to its client list.
“We need to convince our customers to change their thinking,” says Zeynep Harezi, Sales manager at Karpowership, an affiliate of Turkey-based Karadeniz Energy Group. “During our meeting with [Morocco’s] National Electricity and Drinking Water Board (ONEE) in May, we explained that our power plants also offer medium and long-term solutions over twenty years and more, in addition to emergency solutions. ”
Armed with a clear and robust agenda, the niece of Orhan Karadeniz, the CEO of the eponymous parent company, was present at the Africa Energy Forum in Lisbon in mid-June to drive this message home.
Currently supplying electricity to six African countries (Gambia, Ghana, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique), the subsidiary is, according to experts, a game changer in the field. Founded in 2010, the company sells kilowatt-hours to national electricity operators through dual power plants (gas and heavy fuel oil) built on boats and “capable of connecting to any electricity grid and gas pipeline”. In short, they operate floating power plants, known as powerships.
The Turkish power company won their first Africa contract in Ghana in 2014, starting with a barge equipped with a 200MW power plant and anchored in the coastal city of Tema.
In 2018, Karpowership increased the number of short-term contracts it had on the continent. Among these are:
To date, Karpowership has nearly 850 MW in operation in Africa. While this figure is still low compared to well-established competitors in the region, it remains essential for the countries concerned.
The Istanbul-based company currently supplies 26% of the electricity produced in Ghana, 10% in Mozambique, 80% in the Gambia and Sierra Leone, and 10% in Sudan. It is also present in the Middle East (Iraq since 2010), Asia (Indonesia) and this year in Central America (Cuba).
Its fleet is made up of twenty ships worldwide, equivalent to 3,100 MW.
As a sign of the company’s confidence in its model, all boats are built before they are even distributed.
“How can a family business raise the equivalent of $500m without outside support?,” questions an anonymous industry player who suspects Turkish authorities are behind the firm’s success.”Karadeniz Holding often tags along when [Turkish President] Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to the continent,” he says. In reply, Harezi says the company takes “all the risks and we are able to absorb them better than anyone else, because our financial statements are very strong”.
Lack of electricity in Africa results in an estimated annual loss of revenue of $3.5 per kWH
Harezi adds that the company’s solutions are “systematically among the cheapest in each of the markets in which [it operates]”. The company claims, for example, that it has reduced electricity costs in Ghana by nearly 50% and according to a June 2018 tweet from Sierra Leone’s Director of Communications at the Presidency Tanu Jalloh, the cost of supplying Freetown with electricity is 16.4 cents per kWH with Karpowership, compared to the 19.596 cents the previous supplier Aggreko charged.
But the Turkish company is looking further ahead. Many countries are currently seeking to add gas to their energy mix in order to stabilise their grid and overcome the intermittency of renewable energies.
Morocco is looking to reduce the financing costs of its $4.6bn megaproject planned for Jorf Lasfar thanks to Karpowership. “In the long run, we plan to become a real Gas-to-Power company,” says Harezi, “by converting all our operations to gas and equipping our boats with a regasification unit. We will particularly focus on small Gas-to-Power projects. Many African countries need it, and no company is able to meet these needs. This is the market that we want to become leaders in.”
But according to Rebecca Major, a partner at the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, “it will be interesting to see how governments will judge this offer from a political standpoint because it appears increasingly unstable and more ephemeral. The question is, is it part of the solution or is it the complete solution?”
This article was first published in Jeune Afrique
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.