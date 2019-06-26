Swine flu in China opens new opportunities for African food exports

FIFA sends in Fatma Samoura to supervise CAF affairs
FIFA has appointed its secretary general Fatma Samoura as 'FIFA General Delegate for Africa' in a bid to improve football governance on the continent.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 14:21
China's supply of pigs is being decimated by the African Swine Flu epidemic, creating opportunities for African food exporters.
Namibia, which at the end of May became the first African country to export beef to China with a first consignment of 21 tonnes, is pointing the way.
Up to 200m pigs could die from the fever in China this year – equivalent to Europe’s annual production. According to a report from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) published in May, the epidemic in China will have a greater impact on global markets than most developments in Chinese agriculture. With China accounting for about half of the global pig herd, world meat trade volumes are set to increase as Chinese pork production falls. The fever, known as ‘Africa Swine Flu’, is thought to have its historical origins in sub-Saharan Africa.
The trade dispute between the US and China looks set to reduce Chinese reliance on US meat imports. China-based analyst Christopher Balding says in a piece on SmartKarma in June that, even in the context of the swine fever epidemic, US pigs “are not making it to China. That is the enmity China has for the US right now.”
Namibia is a small player in the global market, with a cattle herd that represents less than 0.5% of the global total. But the country’s agriculture sector is highly geared towards exports: according to the annual report of MeatCo, the company supplying beef to China, 77% of Namibia’s agriculture sector’s combined value is exported.
Changes in the patterns of Chinese pork consumption are likely to be long-lasting, creating opportunities for exporters of other protein foods such as beef, chicken and fish. Devi Subhakesan, director at Singapore-based boutique independent equity research firm Investory, wrote on SmartKarma in May that Chinese consumers are likely to become increasingly wary of pork-based products. Subhakesan writes that China’s pork production has dropped 30%, with prices up 40% on the year.
Namibia has been working on the export plans for a long time.
South Africa is also a potential beneficiary. Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist and head of research at Agbiz in Johannesburg, says that the value of South Africa’s agricultural exports to China increased 26-fold between 2001 and 2018 – but still accounted for only a 0.5% share of the Chinese market.
Bottom Line:
Africa’s new free trade agreement should provide a stimulus for farmers to scale up production. Governments should also be looking to exploit new opportunities for food exports to China.
The science and innovation director at medical imaging group Median Technologies, Nozha Boujemaa has become a leading figure in artificial intelligence (AI), advising organisations including the European Commission. In an interview, she talks about the technology's potential for Africa.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.