DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Cybercrime

How Africa is increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals

By Marie Toulemonde
Posted on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 09:28

The number of cyberattacks on the continent is exploding. Experts warn that drastic measures need to be taken. Which countries are most affected? What is the scale and cost of this threat? We reveal the answer through infographics.

Is Africa more heavily targeted by cybercrime than other continents? Interpol certainly thinks so. The figures gathered by the international police organisation, which published a detailed report on the subject on 21 October, are indisputable. Throughout the course of 2020, the number of cyberattacks recorded in certain regions more than doubled. In East Africa, the increase was as much as 55%, and across the continent as a whole, they are estimated to have cost a modest sum of $4.1bn. In Côte d’Ivoire alone, cybercrime has cost 20bn CFA francs (about $35m).

READ MORE Cybersecurity: Africa’s race against time against attacks

Unfortunately, Africa is a prime target due to its young and ultra-connected population, the widespread use of mobile phone banking and, above all, its serious cybersecurity deficiencies. These attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated and are being carried out by increasingly professional and organised cybercriminals. The continent as a whole is a major hotbed of cyber scammers.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics