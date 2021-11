Cement remains the biggest contributor to Dangote Industries Ltd, the financial slab on which other industries are built.

Net income from Dangote Cement, for example, hit nearly half a billion dollars in the first half of 2021, a 50% jump after a difficult and Covid-19-beset 2020. A useful chunk of change when paying off debts on a $19bn refinery.

With installed capacity of 48.6m tonnes per year across the continent, Dangote Cement is adding new capacity in Nigeria’s Edo State later this year.

The company wants to shake off the image that it only works because of a comfortable arrangement with government.