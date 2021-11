carbon sinks

As oil dwindles, Gabon is looking for new sources of revenue. It wants to be paid for preserving its virgin rainforests -- which is equivalent to around a year's worth of global emissions.

The consequences of Gabon chopping down its forests, argues Gabon forests minister Lee White, would be catastrophic: no more clouds feeding the Blue Nile and the Sahel, which could push tens of millions of Nigerians and Egyptians off their land.