Ethiopia at a crossroads as it buries its dead

South Africa takes tentative steps towards Rabat
The South Africa-Morocco relationship may be entering a new era of pragmatism.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Thursday, 27 June 2019 12:53
Ethiopia has had a difficult week, as the East African country reels from the assassinations of high-ranking officials and continuing conflicts.
A national day of mourning was declared on Monday. On Tuesday, Premier Abiy Ahmed and the government held an emotional state memorial in front of the coffins of fallen army chief of staff General Seare Mekonnen and retired general Gezai Abera. Wednesday brought the funerals of the two generals and of Amhara president Ambachew Mekkonen in their home regions of Tigray and Amhara.
Details have since emerged to suggest the events of last Saturday were far worse than previously reported.
A regional government spokesperson in Amhara told Reuters that dozens of people died in last weekend’s fighting. It was the first mention of deaths beyond that of state officials and Brig. Gen. Asaminew.
On Wednesday, the governor of Benishangul-Gumuz, which borders Amhara region, told the Associated Press that followers of Gen. Asaminew had crossed the border into his region on Sunday and killed 37 people in Metakal zone before disappearing back into Amhara.
Such violence, especially around regional borders, has been worsening for a while. A UNHCR report released last week showed that 1.56 million Ethiopians were internally displaced last year because of “large scale intercommunal violence” over pasture and water rights along regional boundaries. Even Syria, in the midst of a civil war, has fewer newly displaced people.
The escalation of violence in 2018 was in large part because of the evolving power dynamics that brought Premier Abiy Ahmed to power, ending the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)’s three-decade dominance in the ruling party.
“Ethiopia’s political crisis is, in a sense, an extension of the crisis within the EPRDF,” International Crisis Group observed in a recent analysis. That internal crisis has been worsening, especially as the uneasy alliance between the Oromo and Amhara that helped topple Premier Hailemariam Desalegn has ended.
Felix Horne, an Ethiopia researcher at Human Rights Watch, told Foreign Policy that Asaminew has “very much been a divisive figure. So he’s very much at odds with the ADP and with Abiy’s broader reform agenda, and I think the events of this weekend need to be seen in that context.”
Asiminew also seems to have had pockets of support, which could suggest that his death is not the end of the story. The revelation that his militia were in fact state police brings the assassinations into a new light, as the security organs had stayed largely neutral on Premier Abiy’s reforms.
politicians should think twice in this precarious time.Though, @PMEthiopia has incriminated general Asaminew accusing behind the alleged coup, his body has received a warm welcome in his birth town #Lalibella. This shows the deep rooted problems of the ongoing events.
— Getachew Gebrekiros (@Getachew_Temare) June 25, 2019
Although the federal government seemed to be providing timely updates of the Saturday attacks, the new information that dozens more died in both Amhara and Benishangul-Gumuz suggest it either downplayed the magnitude, or did not itself fully understand it at first. Such information gaps have fuelled speculation on everything, including the terminology used.
For Premier Abiy, solving Ethiopia’s multitude of challenges is the first step towards any democratic future for the country. But even that is complicated by the ethnic power dynamics that define the country.
For example, while Gen. Seare was Tigrayan, his deputy chief of staff and presumptive heir, Gen. Berhanu Jula, is an Oromo. Appointing Gen. Berhanu would undoubtedly lead to speculation that Gen. Seare’s death was an Oromo takeover of the military leadership. But not doing so would complicate things for Abiy in his Oromo backyard.
Another problem in solving the border disputes is that the ongoing violence and the census are mutually exclusive and yet intricately connected. Since the violence is partially about regional borders, redrawing them requires a national census, which cannot be held while there are such deep security challenges.
Yet another is that, while Abiy has won global acclaim for his reforms, he has not been as effective in maintaining the initial support he had inside Ethiopia. Even his plan to merge the EPRDF’s constituent parties is at risk, as they are dealing with possible loss of power to ethno-nationalists in their home regions.
Watch out for: Asaminew was a brigadier before his arrest in 2009, and has a strong military network. How they react will be critical for peace.
From Brussels, former president Laurent Gbagbo has taken taken up the reins of the Front Populaire Ivorien (FPI) again and dreams of the day when he can finally return home to Côte d'Ivoire. There are no hard feelings, simply a real desire for revenge.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.