On 13 October 2021, when President Muhammadu Buhari presented Nkem Okeke, the deputy governor of Anambra State, with the APC flag at the presidential villa, many were shocked at the sudden defection.

Okeke’s principal, Governor Willie Obiano, was still a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). That the defection happened barely three weeks before the highly anticipated election also cast a shadow over APGA’s ability to win the poll.