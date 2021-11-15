DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

DEATHBED CONFESSION 

How South Africa’s last apartheid leader “spurned the opportunity to become human” 

Patrick Smith
By Patrick Smith
Editor-in-Chief of The Africa Report.

Posted on Monday, 15 November 2021 12:34

South African Nobel Peace Laureates Mandela and Archbishop Tutu arrive for birthday celebrations of fellow laureate former President de Klerk in Cape Town
South African Nobel Peace Laureates Nelson Mandela (L) and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (2nd L) arrive for the 70th birthday celebrations of fellow laureate former President FW de Klerk (R) in Cape Town, March 17, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

While FW de Klerk may have been eulogised in the West, tributes were far thinner on the ground in South Africa. His contentious role in the bloody final years of apartheid, and his attempts to revise the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee put paid to that.

In the end it came, his last attempt at an apology for apartheid, released within hours of his death on 11 November.

In an eerie video, a frail Frederik Willem de Klerk, seated in front of painting of an African woman clutching red flowers, looks at the camera and struggles to make his peace: “I, without qualification. apologise for the pain and the hurt and indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in South Africa. I do so not only in my capacity as the former leader of the National Party but also as an individual.”

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Opinion