South Africa takes tentative steps towards Rabat

The South Africa-Morocco relationship may be entering a new era of pragmatism.
They are about 5,000 kilometres apart, one located on the Southern tip the other on the Northern tip of Africa.
Both are major regional economic powers.
Yet their relationship is one of the most contested on the continent.
A key reason for this: Western Sahara
South Africa’s position has always been clear: unless Morocco ends what it sees as the illegal occupation of Western Sahara, there can be no dialogue. In March both countries held rival gatherings to discuss the issue.
At a conference organised by the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), then international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu told diplomats:
Morocco’s own conference was designed to emphasise the African Union (AU)’s 2018 decision that the conflict over Western Sahara should be handled by the United Nations (UN). The latter held two round tables, also in March, with representatives of the Morocco, Frente Polissario, Algeria and Mauritania, but not South Africa.
In April South Africa’s ambassador to the UN, Jerry Matjila, chastised the UN Security Council for adopting a resolution to extend its MINURSO mission in Western Sahara, saying the text was “not balanced”.
The ANC has always defended the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic‘s right to exist and believes that until it is decolonised no African can be “truly free”.
In 1975 Spain relinquished control of the territory.
Now the Institute for Global Dialogue’s Sanusha Naidu tells The Africa Report that it is time for South Africa to have “constructive dialogue with Morocco”.
South Africa is most likely eyeing up the missed opportunities its BRICS partner China is cultivating in the Moroccan powerhouse.
Alvin Botes, in his first interview as deputy minister of international relations, did not want to give a direct as to whether the government would be open to “constructive dialogue” with Morocco.
Instead, he told The Africa Report:
Speaking on the sidelines of the opening of Parliament, the new minister of international relations, Naledi Pandor, did not want to comment directly on the Western Sahara issue, but said South Africa’s position remains that it will not allow any dominant power or country to dictate terms:
In her first interview with Daily Maverick, on 21 June, Pandor said she was not yet fully up to date on South Africa’s position on Western Sahara and the resolutions of the SADC conference.
Bottom line: A new pragmatism may well inject a lively dynamic into the Morocco-South Africa relationship, but will raise the hackles of human rights groups and those ANC members loyal to the policy of defending Western Sahara.
