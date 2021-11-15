DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

The Gaddafis return

Libya: Gaddafi’s son is officially running for president

By Jihâd Gillon
Posted on Monday, 15 November 2021 18:34

On 14 November in the town of Sebha, Saif al-Islam, Muammar Gaddafi's son, registered as a candidate in Libya’s upcoming presidential election.

He arrived at Sebha’s electoral centre with horns blaring and sirens wailing. On 14 November, after 10 years of political eclipse, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registered as a candidate in Libya’s upcoming presidential election. He also received his voter’s card.

Béchir Saleh returns

The “favourite” son of the former “Guide” had planned to announce his candidacy a few days earlier, but then decided to wait until after the Paris Conference had finished on 12 November. This summit resulted in a joint communiqué calling for “the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement […] and that the presidential and legislative elections be held on 24 December 2021.”

