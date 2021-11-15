Libya: Gaddafi’s son is officially running for president

He arrived at Sebha’s electoral centre with horns blaring and sirens wailing. On 14 November, after 10 years of political eclipse, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registered as a candidate in Libya’s upcoming presidential election. He also received his voter’s card.

Béchir Saleh returns

The “favourite” son of the former “Guide” had planned to announce his candidacy a few days earlier, but then decided to wait until after the Paris Conference had finished on 12 November. This summit resulted in a joint communiqué calling for “the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement […] and that the presidential and legislative elections be held on 24 December 2021.”