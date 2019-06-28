South Africa’s Denel: anonymous loan flagged as privatisation by stealth

DRC appointments to Gécamines and the SNCC still blocked
Arms manufacturer Denel is the latest South African state-owned company to hit the buffers.
This week the company admitted it was unable to pay full salaries, receiving a last-minute reprieve when a “good Samaritan” stepped in to loan money.
Denel was once the jewel in the crown for the apartheid state of South Africa. Established towards the end of the apartheid regime, in 1992, Denel came to life when the arms manufacturer Armscor was split in two. Armscor remained the arms procurement agency, while Denel was the main supplier to the then-apartheid defence force. When democracy dawned the company, with around 15,000 workers, became a successful exporter of military and aeronautical equipment to the rest of Africa.
Twenty-five years later, Denel is a shadow of its former self, employing only 3,500 people and struggling financially. The company gave workers less than 24 hours’ notice that they would receive only 85% of their wages on pay-day.
#Denel The notice reads “Due to the ongoing liquidity challenges, we are now faced with the unfortunate reality that the company is not in a position to fulfill the 100 % salary obligation for June 2019.”
— Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 25, 2019
On 25 June, with social media awash with complaints from Denel employees and unions, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament an anonymous lender had come forward to enable the payment of full salaries.
Gordhan was unambiguous about who was to blame: “Denel, our producer of military and aerospace equipment, is a crucial and strategic state entity that was substantially harmed by state capture.”
Major General (retired) Bantu Holomisa, president of the United Democratic Movement, is scathing about the latest state-owned enterprise (SOE) in trouble. The Africa Report asked the Transkei Defence Force veteran what went wrong:
A senior defence committee member, MP Sarel Marais, told The Africa Report: “What’s happening with Denel is a consequence of state capture and the inefficiency of the SOEs.”
In recent weeks the Zondo Commission investigating state capture heard evidence from former Denel CEO Riaz Saloojee that the politically connected Gupta family had tried to bribe and influence him on decisions regarding the company.
According to IOL: “National Treasury moved to block a joint venture between Denel and associates of the Gupta family.”
Gordhan told Parliament that the company is getting back on its feet and has potential contracts worth more than R30bn ($2bn).
But for the trade union federation Cosatu the news of yet another SOE falling apart is a sign of backdoor manoeuvring to privatisation.
Not so says the President, who again has reiterated in Parliament that his government will help the ailing entities and that there are no plans to privatise any of them.
For veteran politicians like Holomisa, Cyril Ramaphosa is again passing the buck. “Debt remains a major issue,” he says, and he wants Ramaphosa to tell the nation how the government will be dealing with the huge debt. “People are not told the truth […] the rhetoric is creating more confusion,” he adds.
Bottom line: A serious plan and money will be needed to save South Africa’s SOEs. And money is something that South Africa doesn’t have at the moment. The P word (privatisation) is something that will have to be considered if some of them are to be saved.
