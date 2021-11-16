South Africa: Ramaphosa calls on peers to ratify AfCFTA to make ‘Made in Africa’ a reality 

A total of 39 out of 55 countries have deposited their instruments of ratification for the historic agreement, which establishes the biggest single trade area globally, comprising 1.3 billion people and a cumulative GDP of $3.4trn.

South Africa’s neighbours, Botswana and Mozambique, as well as Morocco and Sudan, are among the 16 states whose instruments of ratification remain outstanding.

President Ramaphosa made the appeal during the official launch of the seven-day Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 at the Durban Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.