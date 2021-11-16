DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

DOUBLE BLAST

Uganda: Twin blasts in Kampala kill two and injure scores

By The Africa Report
Posted on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:03

A view shows smoke and motorcycle taxis near the scene of a blast in Kampala
A view shows smoke and motorcycle taxis near the scene of a blast in Kampala, Uganda November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Two people are confirmed dead following two explosions in downtown Kampala at the Kooki towers, opposite the Central Police station and near Parliament. Several cars were also set on fire according to local media.

Accordint to NTV Uganda “scores” were injured following two blasts Tuesday morning. One was  very close to parliament and another near the central police station.

Parliament was being evacuated, the television station reported.

According to Reuters, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, a spokesperson for the Uganda military said there had been “multiple” blasts and “multiple” casualties, but offered no further details.

The Uganda Red Cross said more information about the blast would be released in due time.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information

