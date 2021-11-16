Uganda: Twin blasts in Kampala kill two and injure scores

Accordint to NTV Uganda “scores” were injured following two blasts Tuesday morning. One was very close to parliament and another near the central police station.

Parliament was being evacuated, the television station reported.

According to Reuters, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, a spokesperson for the Uganda military said there had been “multiple” blasts and “multiple” casualties, but offered no further details.

The Uganda Red Cross said more information about the blast would be released in due time.

UPDATE: There have been 2 explosions in Kampala. One of the explosions happened on Parliamentary avenue next to the Jubilee Insurance offices. The other happened near CPS. #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/NABnxwo4Ex — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) November 16, 2021

We will continue to update this story as we get more information