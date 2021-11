The international conversation between the Global South and the North, at this year’s COP26, has been an ethical debate.

For Janet Rogan, COP26 regional ambassador for the Middle East and Africa, climate change does not discriminate. “It’s about looking at how do you ensure that developed countries really do reduce the emissions, which have been [having an] impact on […] climate. I do not think climate change cares who you are or where you are,” she tells The Africa Report.