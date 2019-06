Talking Africa podcast

China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan; the tigers have told their story.

But while we hear a lot about the East Asian Development Experience, what is the African Development Experience?

A new book book by Carlos Lopes tries to fill in the gap: Africa in Transformation – Economic Development in the age of Doubt.

He joins us on the podcast to talk through how:

Africa might as well be exporting jobs, instead of creating them.

All the high-value activity remains something that happens outside the continent; Africa’s age-old struggle with the difficult issue of structural transformation remains as relevant today as 50 years ago.

Ethno-nationalism is getting in the way of states delivering on industrial policy.

And much much more…