DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Controversial conference

Mali: ‘Elections will not resolve problems,’ says minister Ibrahima Ikassa Maïga

By Bokar Sangaré
Posted on Thursday, 18 November 2021 18:39

Ibrahima Ikassa Maïga, Mali’s minister of refoundation. Screenshot Kayes - TV/YouTube

Ibrahima Ikassa Maïga, Mali's minister of refoundation, defends holding the national conference, which has already been criticised by part of the political class.

Ibrahima Ikassa Maïga is a pillar of Choguel Kokalla Maïga’s government. This is evidenced by the fact that he has been entrusted with the delicate mission of planning the national refoundation conference, which is scheduled for 20 to 26 December.

However, part of the political class has planned to boycott it, as they believe that the transitional government is using it as an expensive excuse to stall.

READ MORE Mali: Who are Prime Minister Choguel Maïga’s main political allies ?

On the contrary, Kokalla Maïga’s team insists that this summit will be a key step in laying the foundations of a new state. Ikassa Maïga spoke to us in his office, in Bamako’s administrative centre, and defended the scheduled meeting.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics