Mali: ‘Elections will not resolve problems,’ says minister Ibrahima Ikassa Maïga

Ibrahima Ikassa Maïga is a pillar of Choguel Kokalla Maïga’s government. This is evidenced by the fact that he has been entrusted with the delicate mission of planning the national refoundation conference, which is scheduled for 20 to 26 December.

However, part of the political class has planned to boycott it, as they believe that the transitional government is using it as an expensive excuse to stall.

On the contrary, Kokalla Maïga’s team insists that this summit will be a key step in laying the foundations of a new state. Ikassa Maïga spoke to us in his office, in Bamako’s administrative centre, and defended the scheduled meeting.