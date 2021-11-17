DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

inside terror

Uganda: Who are the ADF and are they responsible for recent attacks?

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 11:59

Uganda Explosions
Security forces walk near the scene of a blast on a street near the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi)

The “ADF are responsible for the attack” has been a common phrase in Uganda for the past decade. The militant group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been blamed for high profile assassinations and recent spates of suicide bombings in the country.

Three suicide bombers detonated two bombs in Kampala on Tuesday 16 November. Six people were killed (three bombers and three victims), while 36 others were injured. The first suicide bomber blew himself up near Central Police Station, the most prominent police station in Kampala, while two suicide bombers riding a motorcycle blew themselves up near parliament. Uganda Police released CCTV footage showing that the bombers blew themselves up.

