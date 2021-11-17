Uganda: Who are the ADF and are they responsible for recent attacks?

Three suicide bombers detonated two bombs in Kampala on Tuesday 16 November. Six people were killed (three bombers and three victims), while 36 others were injured. The first suicide bomber blew himself up near Central Police Station, the most prominent police station in Kampala, while two suicide bombers riding a motorcycle blew themselves up near parliament. Uganda Police released CCTV footage showing that the bombers blew themselves up.

CCTV footage from Uganda Police showing the first explosion that happened close to CPS Kampala. pic.twitter.com/eS8xLMxYqN — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) November 16, 2021