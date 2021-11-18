Museveni vs Wine: Uganda’s bitter election causes rift in music scene

Three groups emerged in the industry during the election season: One stuck with Bobi Wine, another joined Museveni’s camp, and a third stayed out of politics. It’s now an open question whether their divisions will ever heal.
So who are the famous names in each group?
- Musa Ssali, aka Bebe Cool, a reggae musician who has been in the industry since the late 1990s, is a known Museveni supporter.
- Joseph Mayanja, aka Jose Chameleone, ran for mayor of the capital Kampala this year. He oscillated from one opposition group to another before rejoining Museveni’s camp after losing the election.