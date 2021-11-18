DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

POLITICS AND MUSIC

Museveni vs Wine: Uganda’s bitter election causes rift in music scene

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Thursday, 18 November 2021 10:47

Elections billboards for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala
Elections billboards for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala, Uganda January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Uganda's January election that saw President Yoweri Museveni defeat pop star-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi (aka Bobi Wine) has left Uganda’s music scene deeply divided.

Three groups emerged in the industry during the election season: One stuck with Bobi Wine, another joined Museveni’s camp, and a third stayed out of politics. It’s now an open question whether their divisions will ever heal.

So who are the famous names in each group?

  • Musa Ssali, aka Bebe Cool, a reggae musician who has been in the industry since the late 1990s, is a known Museveni supporter.
  • Joseph Mayanja, aka Jose Chameleone, ran for mayor of the capital Kampala this year. He oscillated from one opposition group to another before rejoining Museveni’s camp after losing the election.
Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics