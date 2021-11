The company will be going though Saudi regulatory procedures in coming months and aims to enter the country in the latter part of 2022, Olubusi says in Lagos.

Many healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia are still completely paper based, which increases retrieval time and mean less time is spent on patient care, Olubusi says. A Saudi regulatory push where compliance has to be carried out by digital means, especially for insurance, is making paper records harder to sustain, he says. Establishing a physical presence in Saudi Arabia will be “critical” for Helium, he adds.