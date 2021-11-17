Africa’s top 40 Digital Leaders: #5+6 – Naspers Koos Bekker and Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa

Digital Africa

Koos Bekker has changed the face of South Africa's digital landscape, and catapulted Naspers into the front row of African media. Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa, as Naspers CEO for South Africa now has a chance to throw down a ladder to South African startups, as head of Naspers Foundry, its incubator for fresh talent. They rank 5th and 6th on our list of Africa's Top Digital Leaders