DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Digital Africa

Africa’s top 40 Digital Leaders: #5+6 – Naspers Koos Bekker and Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa

By Honoré Banda, Jaysim Hanspal
Posted on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 14:43

Koos Bekker and Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa of Naspers
Koos Bekker and Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa of Naspers

Koos Bekker has changed the face of South Africa's digital landscape, and catapulted Naspers into the front row of African media. Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa, as Naspers CEO for South Africa now has a chance to throw down a ladder to South African startups, as head of Naspers Foundry, its incubator for fresh talent. They rank 5th and 6th on our list of Africa's Top Digital Leaders

Naspers is the Africa’s biggest digital media powerhouse. It owes its financial firepower to a single investment that skyrocketed in value. In May 2001, Naspers bought 46.5% of Chinese internet company Tencent. The man in charge at the time was Koos Bekker.

READ MORE EXCLUSIVE Naspers faces shareholder revolt over Prosus share swap

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business