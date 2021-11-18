DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

FIFA VS Kenya

Between FIFA, FKF and Kenya’s sports minister, who will blink first? 

By Son Gatitu
Posted on Thursday, 18 November 2021 17:46

Nicholas Mwendwa, President of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi
Nicholas Mwendwa, President of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), reacts as he displays his handcuffs after arriving at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The governing body of the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA, may have no choice but to suspend Kenya’s top football organ Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after its president, Nicholas Mwendwa, was recently kicked out of office by the sports cabinet secretary. But what wrong did Mwendwa commit? And what are the chances of regaining his seat? 

The anti-corruption court has barred Mwendwa from accessing his former office as he waits to be formally charged.

On 11 November, Kenya’s sports minister Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF’s top decision making organ, headed by Mwendwa, on allegations of embezzlement of public funds. Mohamed’s action followed a list of recommendations by an inspectorate committee that was constituted by the ministry mid-October. The committee had been tasked to review the undertakings of FKF “following an extended deterioration of the state of football management in Kenya”, read Mohamed’s press statement on 11 November.

In a report seen by The Africa Report, the inspectorate committee accused FKF, under Mwendwa, of failing to account for grants worth more than KSh500m ($4.5m) received from the government.

