Between FIFA, FKF and Kenya’s sports minister, who will blink first? 

The anti-corruption court has barred Mwendwa from accessing his former office as he waits to be formally charged.

On 11 November, Kenya’s sports minister Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF’s top decision making organ, headed by Mwendwa, on allegations of embezzlement of public funds. Mohamed’s action followed a list of recommendations by an inspectorate committee that was constituted by the ministry mid-October. The committee had been tasked to review the undertakings of FKF “following an extended deterioration of the state of football management in Kenya”, read Mohamed’s press statement on 11 November.

In a report seen by The Africa Report, the inspectorate committee accused FKF, under Mwendwa, of failing to account for grants worth more than KSh500m ($4.5m) received from the government.