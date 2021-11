Building on President Joe Biden’s commitment at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September – to quadruple US climate aid to poor countries to $11bn a year – American officials pledged billions of dollars in funding, a slew of new programmes as well as help for African nations to reduce their emissions and cope with climate change.

“We have an obligation to support partner countries across Africa as you strive to develop and deepen and implement your [climate-action plans and pledges],” USAID Administrator Samantha Power told the conference. “This is something you’ve long asked for. We were absent for the last four years … and we are owning up to our obligation here today.”