Car companies produced just under 400,000 vehicles last month, up 133% from the same time last year and almost 10% from September, according to new data from the Chinese Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Even amid the ongoing economic turbulence in China brought on in part by the Covid-19 pandemic, EV sales have surged this year by a stunning 177%. Two and a half million units rolled off the lot in the January to October period, accounting for 12% of all cars sold in the country.