This month, the Moroccan Embassy in Washington hired international law firm Akin Gump and advisory firm Yorktown Solutions after going without lobbying representation since January. The contracts are worth $120,000 and $180,000, respectively, according to public filings with the US Department of Justice. Both run for three months.
Morocco launches lobbying push to stop US backsliding on Trump’s Sahara promises
Morocco has launched a high-priced lobbying campaign to help make sure the US sticks with former President Donald Trump’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.