Morocco launches lobbying push to stop US backsliding on Trump’s Sahara promises

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Thursday, 18 November 2021 13:45

Morocco US Western Sahara
Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Foreign Minister, speaks to journalists in Dakhla, Morocco-administered Western Sahara, Sunday Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Noureddine Abakchou)

Morocco has launched a high-priced lobbying campaign to help make sure the US sticks with former President Donald Trump’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

This month, the Moroccan Embassy in Washington hired international law firm Akin Gump and advisory firm Yorktown Solutions after going without lobbying representation since January. The contracts are worth $120,000 and $180,000, respectively, according to public filings with the US Department of Justice. Both run for three months.

READ MORE Algeria-Morocco: ‘Western Sahara is non-negotiable,’ says Mohammed VI

