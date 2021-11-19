Nigeria – #EndSARS: Army indicted for killing protesters but activists see ‘low’ chance of justice

After a year-long investigation into the shooting of protesters in Nigeria’s economic hub Lagos, a government-backed judicial panel set up in Lagos to probe the shooting of anti-police brutality protesters has submitted a 300-page report on its findings which included that soldiers and police officers indeed killed the protesters.

It is not the first time such a finding was made but it is the first confirmation from a government-back enquiry that people were killed while they protested police brutality. The bigger concern though is whether the report will be implemented or tarred with the same brush as the many others.