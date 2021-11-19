DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Nigeria – #EndSARS: Army indicted for killing protesters but activists see ‘low’ chance of justice

By Dele Yusuf
Posted on Friday, 19 November 2021 09:03

Nigeria Protest Anniversary
People protest at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

A long-awaited judicial panel report on the shooting of Nigerian protesters who organised a rally against police brutality has finally been concluded and the verdict is clear: soldiers of the Nigerian army indeed shot protesters with the intention to kill them and they succeeded in killing 11 of them.

After a year-long investigation into the shooting of protesters in Nigeria’s economic hub Lagos, a government-backed judicial panel set up in Lagos to probe the shooting of anti-police brutality protesters has submitted a 300-page report on its findings which included that soldiers and police officers indeed killed the protesters.

It is not the first time such a finding was made but it is the first confirmation from a government-back enquiry that people were killed while they protested police brutality. The bigger concern though is whether the report will be implemented or tarred with the same brush as the many others.

