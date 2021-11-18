US lifts Burundi sanctions citing progress under Ndayishimiye

Then-President Barack Obama had declared a national emergency with regard to Burundi on 23 November 2015 after President Pierre Nkurunziza’s controversial bid for a third term sparked a coup attempt and post-election violence that killed some 1,200 people and displaced another 400,000.

The declaration handed the US president executive powers to sanction members of the Burundian government and the opposition, including current Prime Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni and Chief Police Commissioner Godefroid Bizimana.