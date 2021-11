Swvl Inc has no concrete plans to tap into new markets in Africa for the time being, in spite of its aggressive worldwide expansion over the past few years.

There is, however, one African nation that the Dubai-based bus-hailing services startup finds quite appealing nowadays.

“No immediate plans at the moment” to expand into new African markets “but we see South Africa as a market where there is a high product market fit” for Swvl, the company’s CFO Youssef Salem tells The Africa Report.

Latin America