As the 2023 election gathers momentum, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition PDP are shoring up their bases, hoping to woo the heavyweights into their folds. Since politics is a game of numbers, the parties are looking ahead to the 2023 presidential election to enact a feat that will secure them enough votes to win the contest.

Party wrangling in the PDP saw it lose 18 out of 31 states that it controlled 14 years ago, when it prided itself as the ‘largest party in Africa’, placing the ruling APC ahead in less than six years. The party, which boasted that it would rule the country for at least 60 years, is now frantically forming alliances and consolidating on the existing bloc in an effort to win the 2023 presidential race.