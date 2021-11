What would happen if Ireland or the Netherlands, two countries that host data for many African countries, one day decided to cut off access to their data centres? Several million Africans, and hundreds of thousands of businesses, would lose their valuable data overnight. Although it seems extreme, this scenario is entirely plausible, given that the continent’s governments have fallen behind when it comes to deploying their digital infrastructures, either due to a lack of investment or political will.

In the age of the cloud and all-encompassing digitalisation, the location of the infrastructures that store and process millions of gigabytes of data is a strategic issue.

These storage centres – or data centres – concentrate the digital information produced by private or public organisations. Sometimes stored internally on one or two servers (large hard disks with a storage capacity of several gigabytes), it can also be relocated to a data centre that is several hundred square metres in size, ultra-secure and contains thousands of servers.