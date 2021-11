In February, Africa’s largest bank by assets launched its treasury management service to provide a tool that allows corporates to view their daily liquidity position. Currently, this is difficult for companies with multiple bank accounts in different countries, Mkhwanazi says in Johannesburg.

The bank has been seeking to use fintech to expand the services it can offer to corporate clients. It has used blockchain to facilitate cross-border trade, and in 2019, it partnered with fintech Traydstream to digitise the process of trade document validation. In October, the bank partnered with Nigerian unicorn Flutterwave to improve its digital payments offer.