On paper, last month’s meeting at Mwongori High School in western Kenya was billed as a simple fundraiser within the political backyard of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

However, the list of VIPs on the program revealed that it was more than just a show of support for a worthy cause. Joining Matiang’i on stage was presidential hopeful Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.