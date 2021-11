Adama Barrow

He had a surprise victory over Yahya Jammeh, who remains in exile in Equatorial Guinea. This time around, however, Barrow intends to control his destiny. On 9 November, the outgoing president officially launched his electoral campaign. Breaking his promise to only stay in power for three years after defeating Jammeh, this former member of the diaspora decided – in the end – to complete his five-year term.