Nigeria-France: Prince Arthur Eze sells land to TotalEnergies in Anambra

The meeting took place discreetly in the heart of the 16th arrondissement of Paris.

On 11 November, in a suite at the Shangri-La palace, Nigerian businessman Arthur Eze met for two hours with Franco-Gabonese Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, the African director of the exploration-production branch of French oil giant TotalEnergies, who was appointed to this position at the beginning of September.

A $6bn fortune

‘Prince’ Arthur Eze, owner and founder of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, is descended from a family of traditional chiefs who govern the Ukpo community in Anambra State – his brother, His Royal Majesty Dr. Robert C. Eze (Okofia VI), is the current head of the ‘kingdom’.