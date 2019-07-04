Public-private collaboration is key to building Africa’s digital future

Data will fuel ride hailing companies’ race to the top
Ride-hailing companies are racing to capture market share across the African continent.
Robert Kayihura is a senior advisor in Covington's Africa practice, based in Johannesburg, and leads the firm’s technology, public policy and global problem solving practice on the continent.
Posted on Thursday, 4 July 2019 14:38
Close collaboration between policy-makers and the private sector is the key to ensure increased connectivity and improved cybersecurity.
Over the past four decades of personal computing and the internet revolution, three key barriers prevented most Africans from benefitting from the technological innovations and services that have changed the world.
Even after cloud computing substantially reduced the cost of access to world-class IT infrastructure and services, access to the internet was still out of reach for most Africans. These historical barriers, among others, perpetuate the false impression that Africa is irredeemable.
The ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which creates a single market of more than 1.3 billion African consumers, demonstrates a shared vision by African leaders on a complex policy initiative built on free market principles.
The continent’s internet penetration is now at 36%, compared to the rest of the world’s average of 56%. While still low, this is a remarkable accomplishment considering it was achieved in the past ten years. The African Union, with support from the World Bank Group, has set the goal of connecting every individual, business, and government in Africa by 2030, effectively lowering broadband cost by as much as 90%.
As the world’s fastest-growing mobile region, GSMA, which represents the interests of mobile operators globally, estimates that Africa will reach 650 million unique mobile subscribers in the next five years. The mobile ecosystem alone is expected to add more than US$150bn in value to the continent’s economy by 2022.
Increased connectivity and access to the cloud through mobile phones and other edge devices will lead to infinite sources of information, analytics and expertise that enable African entrepreneurs to envision and shape a new and tech-driven reality. As a result of these positive developments, governments and businesses from all around the world are rushing to strengthen diplomatic and commercial ties with Africa.
The pursuit of new opportunities on the continent is amplified by the fact that leading platform companies are making huge investments to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation and the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning — all readily available through the cloud at a fraction of the initial cost of information technology.
Cloud-based technologies and services are unrivaled in their ability to offer integrated storage and computing capabilities at economies of scale that substantially increase productivity, while lowering historically high capital and production costs. But, as we’ve learned with the alarming increase of cyberattacks, the more powerful the tool, the greater its potential to benefit or harm society.
Over 77% of the cyber attacks launched in 2018 were successful, leading to trillions of dollars in economic losses suffered by civilians, companies, and governments. We’ve also seen that these advanced technologies can be misused by terrorists, companies, and governments intent on suppressing fundamental rights like privacy and freedom of expression.
The rising threat of cybercrime is galvanizing many of our clients in Africa to strengthen public-private collaboration on the development of enabling and harmonized regulations that affirm international norms on privacy, cybersecurity, and other critical policies and regulations “aimed at promoting an open, secure, accessible and peaceful ICT environment”.
Technology adoption is at the heart of Africa’s socio-economic transformation agenda at the African Union and other important forums like the Smart Africa Alliance, where 24 African Heads of State, with the support of a highly capable Secretariat, are providing critical leadership to accelerate development through ICT. The most effective way to ensure sustained transformation is to create ecosystems of excellence that are governed by harmonized legal and regulatory frameworks that adhere to well-established global standards.
Bottom line: Given the rapidly evolving capabilities of new and advanced technologies, close collaboration between policy makers and the private sector is the key to striking the right balance between creating the conditions required to attract foreign direct investment, spur locally-lead innovation, and the protection of individual liberties, while helping governments obtain the electronic evidence they need to protect their citizens from digital crime and terrorism.
Robert Kayihura is a senior advisor in Covington's Africa practice, based in Johannesburg, and leads the firm’s technology, public policy and global problem solving practice on the continent.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.