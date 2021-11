She is one of only two female heads of state on the continent, along with Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan. However, she is a powerless president, as the constitution has reduced her role to a ceremonial one. One can only imagine how dismayed and helpless she feels.

Since 4 November 2020, and the start of the war in Tigray, President Work-Zewde has been going through an ordeal that many of her friends and most of the diplomats posted in Addis Ababa know about, but which she cannot talk about publicly.