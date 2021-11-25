Zimbabwe looks to lithium to power electric car revolution and its economy

Often referred to as ‘white gold’, the alkali metal is a key component in the production of many different types of batteries powering today’s technological marvels. Zimbabwe’s Bikita mine, in the southwestern province of Masvingo, happens to hold the world’s largest-known deposit of the alkali metal, at around 11m tonnes.

According to an African Mining Markets report, “Zimbabwe is the leading country in Africa to produce lithium ore, and the 4th largest in the world”. Harare is now looking to the worldwide surge in demand to help make its economic recovery plans a reality, thanks to its dominating position in the global supply of the mineral.