In the Western Sahara conflict pitting it against Morocco, is the Polisario Front coming out of a lull and beginning to escalate its war?

READ MORE Algeria accuses Morocco of ‘murdering’ three Algerian civilians

More than a year after the Moroccan military intervention in Guerguerat, which led Polisario to end the ceasefire it had observed with the kingdom, and some two weeks after three Algerian nationals were killed in Bir Lahlou by ‘Moroccan bombardment’, as the country’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, claims, the separatist movement appears to be growing increasingly radical.