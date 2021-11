According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), commercial banks had 3.9 million mobile loan accounts as of April this year, with Kenyans borrowing about KSh50.6bn ($468.5m).

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said unregulated digital lenders disbursed loans estimated at KSh4bn within the period. “While unsupervised lending from the digital lenders accounted for less than one per cent of the banking sector’s 3.2 trillion-shilling loan book, about two million people use them, on average eight times a year.”

Kenyans getting desperate