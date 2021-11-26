Libya: When Algeria reluctantly granted refuge to the Gaddafi family

In August 2011, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi and his large family quickly fled Bab El Aziza’s presidential palace in Tripoli so that they wouldn’t fall into the rebels’ hands.

In the best-case scenario, they would be thrown into a dungeon. Worst case, they would be lynched at the public square. On 22 August 2011, the Libyan leader, who was facing an armed revolution, decided to leave the capital, but where could he take refuge? Which friendly country or foreign head of state would agree to grant him and his family asylum? Colonel Gaddafi then remembered his good friend Abdelaziz Bouteflika.