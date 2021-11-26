Libya: When Algeria reluctantly granted refuge to the Gaddafi family

Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood: What’s happened to the Islamist group after being banned?
After Egypt’s revolution in 2011, the first elections installed Mohamed Morsi - a member of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB), who won the elections ... through his Freedom and Justice party - as president. The coup that ended his tenure on 14 August 2013 was followed by a deadly uprising of MB supporters known as the Rabaa Massacre. The uprising killed hundreds. Nine years later, some members and affiliates who survived the massacre believe the Muslim Brotherhood is no longer relevant. Is this true?