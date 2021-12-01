South Africa: Who’s who in President Ramaphosa’s network?

Cyril Ramaphosa grew up in Soweto and comes from a middle-class background, where his father was a policeman. He studied law and used the training to help found the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the early 1980s, when he forged many of the bonds that endure to this day.

Ramaphosa was the ANC’s secretary general in 1994 and as such, its lead negotiator. However, he went into business after Thabo Mbeki beat him to the party’s deputy presidency and positioned himself to succeed Nelson Mandela as president in 1999.

Ramaphosa went on to found Shanduka (meaning ‘change’ in his native Venda), which had interests in mining, the financial sector, advertising, information technology, property, telecoms and retail. In 2012, he started wrapping up his business interests when he became the ANC’s deputy president.e He went on to become the country’s deputy president after the 2014 general elections.

Ramaphosa controversially raised funds for his ‘CR17’ campaign to be elected as ANC president in 2017. Displaying ambition and actively running for office in the ANC – much less raising funds – was, until recently, a taboo in the ANC and a relic from when the party was an underground liberation movement.

There is still not much transparency in this regard. Ramaphosa’s funders were revealed in bank statements obtained by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for an investigation into his funding, and although these statements were sealed by a court, they were leaked to the media.

Despite his foray into business, where he benefited from the ANC’s black economic empowerment policies, Ramaphosa is first and foremost a politician. Biographer Anthony Butler quoted Michael Spicer, former Anglo American executive director and political strategist as saying that business, for Ramaphosa, was a means to an end in politics, and “just a convenient way station. It is just a vehicle for the necessary accumulation of wealth.”

Tshepo Motsepe is Ramaphosa’s third wife after his first two marriages ended in divorce. Ramaphosa married the medical doctor in 1996 and they have four children together.