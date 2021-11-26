DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

deforestation woes

Ghana post-COP26: ‘Action not words’ will make the difference say environmental groups

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Friday, 26 November 2021 13:15

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)/

Ghana has joined other world leaders to commit to ending deforestation by 2030 at the recent United Nations global climate change conference, COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, but why are environmental groups unimpressed back home?

Ghanaian environmental groups say action rather than words is what they want from the government in protecting the environment and preserving forest resources.

Ghana’s economic growth and infrastructural development have come at a huge cost to its forests as they continue to face pressure from mining, illegal logging, wildfires, and wood fuel harvesting.

Currently, the country’s forest cover is said to be around 1.6 million hectares down from 8.2 million hectares in the 1900s according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). With an estimated 3% annual loss of forest cover since 2000, the future of Ghana’s forests appears bleak.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics