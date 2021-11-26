Ghana post-COP26: ‘Action not words’ will make the difference say environmental groups

Ghanaian environmental groups say action rather than words is what they want from the government in protecting the environment and preserving forest resources.

Ghana’s economic growth and infrastructural development have come at a huge cost to its forests as they continue to face pressure from mining, illegal logging, wildfires, and wood fuel harvesting.

Currently, the country’s forest cover is said to be around 1.6 million hectares down from 8.2 million hectares in the 1900s according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). With an estimated 3% annual loss of forest cover since 2000, the future of Ghana’s forests appears bleak.