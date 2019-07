talking africa podcast

When is an Ethiopian t-shirt an Ethiopian t-shirt? When it has at least 35% value added done in country before export. Still befuddled? Read on...

Reworking the rules of origin — the trade law term for this tricky negotiation — will be critical to the successful operation of Africa’s new free trade area, says UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Particularly to avoid the problem of dumping — goods being made cheaply elsewhere and got rid of on the continent.

High-powered delegations will be jetting into Niamey, in Niger, for a 55-nation AU summit to flag off the operational beginnings of this new undertaking.