South Africa: JSE targets Asia information services to spur growth, says CEO

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 25 November 2021 18:07

Johannesburg Stock Exchange CEO Leila Fourie. Photo supplied.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is targeting information services in southeast Asia as it seeks to attract investment into South African securities, CEO Leila Fourie tells The Africa Report.

Africa’s largest stock exchange is “exploring collaboration opportunities” with data vendors in southeast Asia, Fourie says. Information services contributed about 15% of the JSE’s revenue in the last financial year and “continues to be an area of focus for the exchange,” she adds.

The JSE agreed with China Investment Information Services Limited (CIIS), a subsidiary of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, to provide JSE market data access to local distributors in mainland China in November 2020. In the first six months of this year, the JSE’s revenue excluding currency changes from information services showed growth of 9%, while equity and bond market revenue declined.

