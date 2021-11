The South African coastal city, which is situated in KwaZulu-Natal, assumed hosting duties four months before the event was scheduled to take place, after Kigali failed to construct an exhibition centre on time.

46 African countries were represented at different exhibition stands that were erected at the Durban International Convention Centre. In total, 128 countries were represented at IATF 2021, taking into consideration the delegates, exhibitors, buyers, and speakers.