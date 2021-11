It is 15 August 2013, a day after the deadly dispersal of the Rabaa Adwayia Islamist sit-in in Cairo, and the military have sacked Morsi. Two Islamist men in their 30s, Abdallah and his friend Galal, among dozens of others, had taken the fight to the streets against thousands of police and military forces. Right outside Cairo’s historic train station, near al-Fatah mosque, both took cover from the live rounds fired at different groups of protesters and some masked militants armed with shotguns.