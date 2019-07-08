Migrants used as pawns in the battle for Tripoli

Ethiopia and Eritrea: the warm glow is fading
Despite the historic ending of war, the beginning of a new relationship is still a work in progress and suspicion is returning on both sides.
By Arianna Poletti
Posted on Monday, 8 July 2019 12:00
Migrants are being used by both sides in the increasingly desperate fight to control Libya's capital.
Around 11pm in Tripoli on 2 July, an air strike attributed to the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar destroyed the Tajoura detention centre in the south-eastern suburbs of the capital, killing 53 of the 660 people present, according to the latest figures provided by the United Nations (UN).
The reactions were not long in coming.
I am outraged by reports that dozens of refugees and migrants, including women and children, have been killed and injured by airstrikes on a migrant detention centre near Tripoli, Libya.
I condemn this horrendous incident and call for an independent investigation.
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) 3 July 2019
Fathi Bashagha, minister of the interior for the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNA), said on Thursday that he could prove that an F-16 aircraft, built in the US and used by the United Arab Emirates, hit the hangar where the migrants were detained.
So what really happened? There are two opposing versions of events.
Michel Scarbonchi, a former Member of the European Parliament who is close to Haftar’s entourage, told Jeune Afrique that “since the beginning of the clashes, Sarraj’s forces have been installing ammunition dumps alongside migrants”, a strategy that “creates situations like this”.
But, as the London-based Libyan researcher Beshir Alzawawi says, “there were no air strikes in the area before the start of the Haftar offensive”.
GNA interior minister Bashagha even warned that the government may soon decide to “close all detention centres”, releasing migrants in order to avoid further massacres. This is clear leverage to push the EU to intervene.
However, a note from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), citing several testimonies from migrants present in Tajoura, reported that the guards at the detention centre had themselves fired at the fleeing migrants.
This attack on migrants, one of the most deadly, is not the first:
Held against their will in an area under attack, these migrants find themselves at the heart of the strategic game between Haftar and the Tripoli government.
But their insecurity is not only due to the bombings:
According to analyst Alzawawi, foreign intervention is precisely the goal sought by Haftar. “Since Tuesday, the debate has now turned around the issue of migrants, to which the EU is very sensitive. The lack of a strong and effective position by the international community is perceived as a green light for Haftar, who is targeting the institutions in Tripoli.”
It is no coincidence, he believes, that this attack took place a few days after the LNA withdrew from the Gharyan district, a strategic area retaken by forces allied to the Sarraj government. The aim could be to conceal the fact that the LNA is losing ground in the battle for Tripoli.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique
Earlier this week, Elisha Abbo, who at 41 is the youngest Nigerian senator in the current democratic dispensation, was caught on camera beating up an attendant in an Abuja sex shop. Abbo apparently is a frequent patron of the shop.
