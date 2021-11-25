Renergen helium reserves can bolster South Africa’s energy transition, says CEO

First-phase helium reserves have increased by 620% to 7.2 billion cubic feet(bcf), while first-phase methane reserves jumped by 427%. The maximum prospective reserves of the helium are 350bcf, which exceeds the reserves of the whole US, Renergen CEO Stefano Marani tells The Africa Report. It’s not possible for Renergen to extract all of it, or for the market to absorb the whole quantity, he adds.