African cities grapple with two-wheeled transport conundrum

By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Monday, 8 July 2019 13:58
Last weekend, Addis Ababa joined a growing list of African cities that have banned motorcycles.
Explaining the ban, which took effect on 7 July, Addis mayor Takele Uma said it was designed to curb crime.
Takele said the Ethiopian city had found that an unusually high number of violent crimes were committed using motorcycles. The ban does not affect “those conducting licensed businesses with motorcycles and those who use motorcycles as postal carriers and motorcycles used by diplomatic missions”.
For commuters in Addis Ababa, the ban adds to the transportation problems the capital already suffers.
Kenya, meanwhile, now registers around 16,000 motorbikes a month, up tenfold in a decade.
Known as boda boda in East Africa, okada in Nigeria and taxi-motos in francophone Africa, informal motorcycle taxis have taken up the slack from strained or non-existent public transport systems as urban populations grow. A nifty solution for Africans on the move, they represent a new headache for city administrators.
In Nairobi, governor Mike Sonko has been trying to balance a ban on motorcycles in the city with attempts to regulate the sector.
The ban was attempted in 2015 by his predecessor, Evans Kidero, and the city government followed it up with a new directive in January last year.
Other cities that have banned motorcycles include Monrovia, which did so after motorcyclists torched a bus that had hit and killed a motorcyclist.
Ride-hailing companies are indeed one solution to the regulation problem, with several players already in the market. Some, such as Gokada, Max.ng, Oride and SafeBoda are already spreading their wings across Africa.
Even taxi-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt (formerly Taxify) have a boda boda option in cities such as Nairobi.
The undisputed two-wheeler capital in Africa, Kampala, has also had the longest run at trying to regulate them within city limits.
While Kampala faltered on the ban and is still struggling to regulate two-wheelers, Kigali replaced its ban with extensive regulation.
Bottom line: For city administrators, regulating motorcycles is not just a transportation problem, but also a security one. Banning them from city limits without proper solutions for the many socioeconomic roles they play – as sources of employment, and convenient and affordable transportation – may not be the right long-term solution.
