Kenyan banks see the risk trajectory as strengthening and have already begun clawing back some of the impairment losses they recognised in 2020. To a very large extent, the international financial reporting standard 9 (or famously referred to as IFRS 9) – the accounting wizardry on which banks recognise and measure the performance of their financial assets – took away prudence when it comes to risk judgements, by handing management of commercial banks a lot of discretion.

First, they stopped lending and instead resorted to piling liquidity elsewhere.