‘Buy any case of House of Mandela wines and stand a chance of winning a Nelson Mandela’s Struggle series unsigned print’. This is the promotional message that pops up on the website of the House of Mandela (HOM) lifestyle brand.

With its high-end offering of wines, art, jewellery, books and clothing, the business venture doesn’t seem to take inspiration from the late anti-apartheid activist’s purportedly humble disposition. The brand is marketing papers over reality, selling customers a gold-embossed version of Nelson Mandela, also known as Madiba – his clan name.